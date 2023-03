Greenway (upper body) will not be in action against the Predators on Tuesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Greenway is still considered day-to-day, so he is not expected to be out of action long-term. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old New York native was mired in a five-game pointless streak during which he managed just five shots. With Greenway sidelined, Tyson Jost is expected to rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the Sabres' previous two contests.