Sabres' Jordan Greenway: Won't return this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that Greenway (lower body) won't return to action this weekend, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Greenway has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season, and he's apparently been ramping up recently. However, he'll be unavailable for at least three more games, making his next opportunity to suit up Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.
