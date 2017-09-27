Nolan was claimed by the Sabres on Wednesday, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.

Nolan spent six years with the Kings before getting waived Tuesday, appearing in 46 games last year and scoring four goals and eight points. With the Kings looking to re-tool on the fly after missing the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, Nolan no longer had a part in the team's long-term plans. In Buffalo, where father Ted was once the head coach, Nolan will likely assume a similar role, providing more physicality on a team that already has Evander Kane and Kyle Okposo. Nolan is in the final year of a three-year contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. His fantasy is minimal in most leagues.