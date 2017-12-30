Sabres' Jordan Nolan: Delivers first point in a month
Nolan collected an assist in a 4-3 win over the Devils on Friday.
The assist was Nolan's first appearance on the scoresheet since a Nov. 24 helper against Edmonton. With contributions this infrequent and no track record of producing points, the son of former Sabres coach Ted Nolan offers no real fantasy value in any format.
