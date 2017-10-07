Sabres' Jordan Nolan: Doubtful for Saturday
Nolan (healthy scratch) will likely be the odd-man out as Matt Moulson draws into the lineup Saturday against the Islanders.
Nolan played just 12 minutes against the Habs and posted goose eggs across the scoresheet. The normally physical winger had zero hits and zero blocked shots, and his invisible performance will see him get banished to the press box in favor of Moulson, who will make his season debut. Nolan will get other chances to draw back into the lineup, especially against heavier and more physical teams. His fantasy value is nil until he can establish a niche in the Sabres lineup, though.
