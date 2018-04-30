Sabres' Jordan Nolan: Manages eight points in 2017-18
Nolan laced up the skates for 69 games in 2017-18, scoring four goals and four assists while logging 123 hits.
Although Nolan's never been much of a point scorer -- his career high is just 10 from 2013-14 -- his points-per-game went down in his first season in Buffalo, as he scored eight points as well last year in 23 less games with Los Angeles. The 28-year-old was still able to highlight a physical aspect of his game, as he had the second most hits of any forward on the team, and although a minus-13 rating isn't necessarily good, it was still fourth best out of players with 50 or more games on a poor Buffalo team. Nolan is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and he could very well find a new home for 2018-19.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...