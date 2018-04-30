Nolan laced up the skates for 69 games in 2017-18, scoring four goals and four assists while logging 123 hits.

Although Nolan's never been much of a point scorer -- his career high is just 10 from 2013-14 -- his points-per-game went down in his first season in Buffalo, as he scored eight points as well last year in 23 less games with Los Angeles. The 28-year-old was still able to highlight a physical aspect of his game, as he had the second most hits of any forward on the team, and although a minus-13 rating isn't necessarily good, it was still fourth best out of players with 50 or more games on a poor Buffalo team. Nolan is set to be an unrestricted free agent, and he could very well find a new home for 2018-19.