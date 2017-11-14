Nolan recorded three hits in 8:40 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.

Despite finding a consistent role on the fourth line, Nolan has only been able to put up one assist in 15 games so far this season. He's still made his presence felt physically notching three or more hits in four games, but after not cracking above the 10-point plateau the last three seasons, it's likely he'll continue his current production throughout 2017-18.