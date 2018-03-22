Play

Nolan scored his third goal of the season, and first since Nov. 22, in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

He also added four hits and two PIM, categories he's more accustomed to making his mark in. Nolan has neither the offensive talent nor the linemates to be a fantasy asset skating on a checking unit for the struggling Sabres.

