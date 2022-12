Cecconi was traded from the Stars to the Sabres on Thursday in exchange for Oskari Laaksonen.

Cecconi, 25, has just two assists through 12 games with AHL Texas this year. It appears this is just a minor-league swap of defense prospects, though Laaksonen is two years younger than Cecconi. Regardless, Cecconi's chances of seeing much time at the NHL level this season remain slim.