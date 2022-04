Bloom agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Monday.

Bloom will report to AHL Rochester on an amateur tryout deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. With OHL Saginaw this season, the 18-year-old winger racked up 30 goals and 31 assists in 67 contests. If he can impress with the Amerks, Bloom could be in contention for a roster spot ahead of the upcoming season, though he remains junior eligible and could head back to Saginaw next year.