Doan scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Doan tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The 23-year-old had been limited to one assist over his previous four outings. For the season, he's at three goals, four helpers, 29 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating across 10 appearances. He's on the second line and first power-play unit, so there is some upside here, but Doan will need to find a bit more consistency on offense.