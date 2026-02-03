Doan had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Monday. He also had three hits.

The son of Shane has really skated into his skillset this season. Doan has 17 goals, 21 assists and 119 shots in 55 games this season, and that explosive growth earned him a big seven-year, $48.65 million contract extension two weeks ago. The workload this season may be catching up to him -- he has just four points (two goals, two assists) in his last nine games. Interestingly enough, Doan's seven hits in his last two games match the total he put up in his previous 12 games. The Olympic break will bring the right kind of rest to his game.