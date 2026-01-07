Doan scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Doan has scored in three straight games and has a total of four points in that span. The 24-year-old continues to thrive in a top-line role, though he hasn't been the peak of consistency at some parts of the season. The winger has broken out to the tune of 13 goals, 28 points, 101 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-5 rating over 41 outings at the halfway mark of the Sabres' season.