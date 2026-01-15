Doan notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Doan has four goals and four assists over his last seven outings, a stretch bookended by multi-point efforts. The 24-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 18 helpers, 105 shots on net, 42 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 45 appearances. This is a breakout season for Doan, who looks to be a key part of the Sabres' future. He's a pending restricted free agent this summer.