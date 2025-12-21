Doan tallied an assist and placed two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

Doan slid the primary helper on his linemate Tage Thompson's goal midway through the second period. With the helper, Doan is up to 14 assists, 24 points, 87 shots on net and 30 hits through 34 games this season. While he's already set career highs in most of the major stat categories offensively, he moved just one shot shy of tying the 88 shots on goal he had through 51 games a season ago. The 23-year-old forward is in a fantastic spot to continue to produce points on the Sabres' top line. His breakout campaign is just getting started, leaving him with plenty of opportunities to secure a new contract with Buffalo once his current deal expires at the end of the 2025-26 season. Doan is on pace for 58 points this season if he can stay healthy, giving him solid value in most fantasy leagues for the rest of the year.