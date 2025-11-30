Doan scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Doan's tally at 6:01 of the third period forced overtime. Over the last nine games, Doan has four goals and three assists, remaining productive on offense despite the Sabres' frequently shuffling lines. The 23-year-old winger has made himself a full-time NHL player this year with a career-high eight goals in just 25 contests. He's added eight helpers, 66 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-5 rating while most often taking a middle-six spot in the lineup.