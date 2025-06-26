Doan and Michael Kesselring were traded to the Sabres from the Mammoth on Wednesday in exchange for JJ Peterka, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Doan grew into a third-line role late in the 2024-25 campaign, ending with 19 points in 51 appearances. Both Doan and Peterka are 23-year-old wingers, but Doan provides a bit more grit and will likely be a middle-six option for the Sabres to begin 2025-26. He'll be a low-end fantasy option in standard formats with sleeper potential if he is able to claim a top-six job.