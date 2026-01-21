Doan signed a seven-year, $48.65 million contract extension with the Sabres on Wednesday.

The Sabres acquired Doan from Utah during the offseason, and the 24-year-old is in the midst of a career-best campaign during his first year in Buffalo. Across 49 appearances this season, he's recorded 15 goals, 20 assists, 44 hits, 23 PIM and 18 blocked shots while averaging 16:04 of ice time. Doan was slated to become a restricted free agent during the offseason, but his extension will keep him in Buffalo through the 2032-33 campaign.