Doan scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Doan's offense remains inconsistent early in the season -- he snapped a four-game point drought with this goal. He's scored just three times and added one assist across 16 outings on the year. Doan has moved around the lineup a lot so far, but he's settled into middle-six usage. He's added 30 shots on net, 18 hits, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating, offering a little category coverage for fantasy managers willing to stay patient.