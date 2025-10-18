Doan scored two power-play goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Panthers. He added a team-high six shots on net, two hits and two PIM to his ledger.

Josh's dad, Shane Doan, had 128 career tallies with the man advantage during an impressive 21-year NHL career, and the 23-year-old second-generation player already has five among his first 14 goals at the top level. After getting held off the scoresheet in his first three games as a Sabre, Doan has erupted for five points (two goals, three helpers) in the last two as he works to solidify his spot in the top six and on the first power-play unit.