Doan had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Doan has put up two straight two-point games (one goal, three assists), and he has points in seven of his last eight games (five goals, five assists; 11 shots). Doan has elevated his game significantly this season. He has 15 goals, 19 assists and 106 shots in 46 games this season after delivering 19 points, including seven goals, and 88 shots with Utah in 2024-25.