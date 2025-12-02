Doan distributed two assists and placed a shot on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over Winnipeg.

Doan slid the primary helper on Jason Zucker's power-play goal to open the scoresheet before later helping Alex Tuch score the team's fourth goal. With the pair of apples, Doan is up to 10 assists, 18 points, 67 shots on goal and 26 hits through 26 games this season. The 23-year-old winger is already one point away from surpassing his total of 19 through 51 games with Utah a year ago. He's played in an increased role this season while bouncing around Buffalo's lines, and is currently skating middle-six minutes alongside Tuch on line three. Doan has half of his points in the last 10 games and is heating up with three multi-point performances in that stretch. The Sabres have themselves a rising star in Doan, who has the potential to take off down the stretch if he sees another increase in playing time to his current role. He is a valuable add in deep leagues and could be a sneaky waiver-wire target in standard formats if his high-level play continues.