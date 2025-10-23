Doan scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Doan scored the final goal of the game at 8:10 of the third period. He's up to six points this season, and he's earned all of them over the last four contests. Through seven outings overall, the 23-year-old winger has compiled 22 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-1 rating. Doan's an intriguing option in fantasy while seeing time on the second line at even strength and on the power play.