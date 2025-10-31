Doan scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Doan has a goal in each of the last two games, and he's fired five shots in each of those contests. The 23-year-old continues to fill a second-line spot and a power-play role. He is unlikely to push for elite offense, but he should be steady as long as he's seeing that kind of usage. Doan is at four goals, four assists, 34 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating through 11 outings this season.