Doan scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Doan evened things up for the Sabres with a goal at the 7:44 mark of the second period, and he later assisted in the first of Tage Thompson's two goals. Doan remains a productive player for the Sabres, as he's racked up 11 goals and 15 assists so far. More importantly, this two-point performance ended a four-game pointless skid for the 24-year-old winger.