Doan scored a goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

While the Sabres' winning streak ended, Doan was able to find the twine for the second game in a row. The 24-year-old was actually fairly quiet during the 10-game heater, earning a modest six points in that span. He's now at 12 goals, 27 points, 99 shots on net, 35 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 40 appearances. Doan remains an intriguing depth winger in fantasy since he continues to see time in the top six and on the first power-play unit.