Sabres' Josh Doan: Starts scoring streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doan scored two power-play goals in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.
Doan broke the deadlock for the Sabres at the 8:26 mark of the first period and later completed the third-period comeback with the game-winning goal at the 15:43 mark of the final frame. Doan has scored in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season, and his longest streak in that regard was a four-game streak between Dec. 31 and Jan. 8. Doan is up to 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 64 contests this season.
