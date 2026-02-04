Doan scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Doan has three goals and an assist over his last five games, and three of those four points have come on the power play. The 24-year-old winger is up to a total of 18 goals, 39 points, 120 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-3 rating through 56 appearances. He's more than doubled his 19-point total from 51 games with Utah last season. Doan is a middle-six regular with a steady power-play role for the Sabres, and he's proving himself a valuable forward to have in most fantasy formats.