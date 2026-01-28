Doan scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Doan's first point in three games since he put pen to paper on a seven-year contract extension. The 24-year-old has endeared himself to the Sabres quickly after being acquired from Utah over the summer. Doan has 16 goals, 36 points (12 on the power play), 114 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 52 appearances this season. He's mainly featured in a top-six role, though he was on the third line Tuesday.