Doan scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Doan continues to impress in the postseason. He's on a six-game point streak (two goals, six assists). The 24-year-old is up to a total of 10 points, 27 shots, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating over 11 playoff contests. He led Sabres forwards with 21:32 of ice time Thursday and will need to put in another strong performance Saturday in Game 6 with the season on the line.