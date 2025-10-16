Doan produced three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

After being held off the scoresheet in his first three games with Buffalo, Doan broke out with the first three-point performance of his career. The second-generation NHLer was acquired from Utah this offseason in the JJ Peterka deal, and while he's been skating in a middle-six role at even strength, a regular spot on the second power-play unit gives Doan some deep-league fantasy potential.