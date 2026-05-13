Doan notched two assists, one on the power play, in a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs.

The 24-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Mattias Samuelsson in the first period and Zach Benson in the third frame. Doan extended his point streak to five games in the process. Through 10 postseason contests, he's collected two goals and nine points. Doan will try to stay hot as the series shifts back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Thursday.