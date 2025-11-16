Doan recorded a goal, an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Doan scored a goal for the first time in November and snapped a six-game scoreless drought with his tip-in at the 17:58 mark of the second period. Doan has five goals and 12 total points across 18 regular-season appearances. However, his bottom-six role and his lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis are factors that limit his fantasy upside considerably.