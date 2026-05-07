Doan produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist Wednesday in the Sabres' 4-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Both points came in the first period as Buffalo jumped out to a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Doan was held off the scoresheet through the Sabres' first three playoff contests, but since then the 24-year-old winger has broken out with two goals and five points over the last four games. Wednesday's helper was also his first power-play point since March 8.