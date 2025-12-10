Doan scored a pair of power-play goals in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Doan tallied in the first and second periods to help the Sabres build a 3-0 lead. He has three goals and four helpers over his last six outings, with four of those seven points coming on the power play, where he's occupying a spot on the first unit. For the season, the 23-year-old is at 10 goals, 22 points (eight on the power play), 80 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-7 rating across 30 appearances.