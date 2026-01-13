Dunne is being further evaluated by team doctors and could miss some time, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Tuesday.

Dunne has been in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch, but it appears that maybe he was dealing with this undisclosed injury as a contributing factor. Even when he has played, the 27-year-old center has struggled to produce offensively with just one goal and three assists in his 28 outings.