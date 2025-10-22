Dunne was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Dunne's demotion could be an indication that Beck Malenstyn (personal) will rejoin the team for Wednesday's clash with the Red Wings. In his two outings this season, the 26-year-old Dunne failed to register a point while notching three hits and one shot while averaging a meager 6:30 of ice time. Given his offensive limitations, he's never recorded an NHL point in 18 career outings. Dunne figures to spend the bulk of the campaign in the minors.