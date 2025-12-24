Dunne logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Dunne remains a part-time option on the fourth line for the Sabres. The 27-year-old had gone five games without a point prior to Tuesday, and he was scratched five times in that span. For the season, he's contributed four points, 18 shots on net, 25 hits and 29 PIM over 23 appearances in his first season as an NHL regular despite the limited playing time.