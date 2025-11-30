Dunne registered an assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Dunne has slipped into a part-time role over the last week, getting scratched in two of the Sabres' last five games. The 26-year-old fills a fourth-line role when he plays, though he may sit more often if Jordan Greenway can stay healthy. Dunne has earned three points, 14 shots on net, 27 PIM, 21 hits and a minus-3 rating across 17 appearances this season, surpassing his total of NHL games from his first three campaigns combined.