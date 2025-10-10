Dunne was promoted from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Dunne's elevation to the main roster doesn't bode well for the availability of Josh Norris (upper body) ahead of Saturday's clash with the Bruins. In his two games with the Sabres last year, the 26-year-old Dunne registered five hits, five PIM and one shot but zero points. Even if Norris can't play Saturday, Dunne is far from a lock to make the lineup, especially if Zach Benson (face) is good to go.