Dunne has been scratched 19 times in 24 games, including in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks, since he returned from an undisclosed injury.

Dunne hasn't been able to crack the lineup often, as the Sabres have rolled with their winning group of forwards to the top of the Atlantic Division. They are locked into their seeding now, so it's possible Dunne could rotate in if the Sabres rest players for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Stars. If he doesn't get in, he'll finish the year with four points, 28 shots on net, 39 hits and 38 PIM over 33 appearances. Dunne is unlikely to see playing time in the postseason.