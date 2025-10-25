Dunne was summoned from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Tyson Kozak exited Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs due to a lower-body injury, and he won't play Saturday in Toronto, so Dunne's promotion gives Buffalo a 13th healthy forward on the roster. Dunne might spend the rematch against Toronto in the press box, but because the Sabres played Friday, he's also an option to plug into the lineup in a bottom-six capacity if Buffalo wants to rest any forward. Dunne has no points and three hits in two appearances with the Sabres in 2025-26.