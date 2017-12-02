Gorges will return to the lineup Saturday night against the Penguins.

Gorges reportedly will replace Victor Antipin, as coach Phil Housley looks to bring a more physical defender in against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Still, there's nothing to look at here from a fantasy perspective, as Gorges has been held without a point through 11 games.

