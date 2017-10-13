Gorges played 15:06 and blocked five shots in his first appearance this season Thursday against San Jose.

Gorges sat out the first three games of the season as a healthy scratch before head coach Phil Housley was forced to make lineup changes in an effort to jump start a Sabres squad still in search of their first win. Housley's emphasis on speed relegated Gorges to the press box, but Gorges showed he can still contribute, and tied Jake McCabe with the most ice time on the penalty kill. At 33 years old, and with a very limited skill set, Gorges is a good soldier but nothing more than a third-pairing defenseman at best. He might have to fight all season long to draw into the lineup. Gorges has little to no fantasy value at the moment.