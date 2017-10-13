Sabres' Josh Gorges: Blocks five shots in season debut
Gorges played 15:06 and blocked five shots in his first appearance this season Thursday against San Jose.
Gorges sat out the first three games of the season as a healthy scratch before head coach Phil Housley was forced to make lineup changes in an effort to jump start a Sabres squad still in search of their first win. Housley's emphasis on speed relegated Gorges to the press box, but Gorges showed he can still contribute, and tied Jake McCabe with the most ice time on the penalty kill. At 33 years old, and with a very limited skill set, Gorges is a good soldier but nothing more than a third-pairing defenseman at best. He might have to fight all season long to draw into the lineup. Gorges has little to no fantasy value at the moment.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...