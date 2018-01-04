Gorges skated as the seventh defenseman Thursday.

Gorges played 15:15 at the Winter Classic and registered two hits and a blocked shot after sitting out the previous two games. It looks like he'll be the odd-man out again Thursday against Minnesota, with Justin Falk drawing into the lineup instead. Gorges' lack of speed is hurting his ability to keep up and be effective, and at this point of his career he is nothing more than a third-pairing defenseman.