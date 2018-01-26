Gorges (illness) wasn't listed on the Sabres' injury report Friday.

Gorges will have to wait until Tuesday's game against the Devils for a chance to suit up, but he's been a healthy scratch a few times this season so it won't be a surprise if he remains out of the lineup. His value for the Sabres recently went up with the news of Zach Bogosian's season-ending hip injury, though, so Gorges could slot into more lineups after the break.