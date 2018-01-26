Sabres' Josh Gorges: Healthy again
Gorges (illness) wasn't listed on the Sabres' injury report Friday.
Gorges will have to wait until Tuesday's game against the Devils for a chance to suit up, but he's been a healthy scratch a few times this season so it won't be a surprise if he remains out of the lineup. His value for the Sabres recently went up with the news of Zach Bogosian's season-ending hip injury, though, so Gorges could slot into more lineups after the break.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...