Gorges (lower body) took part in Thursday's practice.

Gorges also practiced on Tuesday, and after missing the past eight games, seems set to return Friday against Florida. The veteran defender sat out the first three games of the season as a healthy scratch before drawing into the lineup and impressed the coaching staff during a four-game stretch before getting hurt. Injuries are not new to Gorges, who's only played a full 82-game schedule just once in his career, but his presence should help stabilize a young defensive corps that's been ravaged by injury. His very limited offense leaves him with very little fantasy value except for leagues that count hits and blocked shots.