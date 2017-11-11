Gorges will be in the lineup versus the Canadiens on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

It's been a long time coming for Gorges due to a lower-body injury that shelved him for nine straight contests. He'll reportedly sub in for Victor Antipin in the upcoming game, adding a physical, shot-blocking presence in front of designated goalie starter Chad Johnson.

