Gorges did not skate Thursday morning and he's considered day-to-day with an undisclosed ailment.

Gorges didn't miss a shift against Vegas, so it's unclear what's ailing the veteran defenseman. After sitting out the first three games as a healthy scratch, Gorges has clawed his way back into the lineup and despite his poor mobility has found a niche as a third-pairing defenseman who can still be effective on the penalty kill. He is questionable for Friday's game against Vancouver and Victor Antipin will likely draw into the lineup if Gorges misses time.