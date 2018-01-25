Gorges (illness) will miss a third straight game Thursday against Vancouver.

Gorges resumed skating Thursday, but he's evidently still not feeling well enough to return to game action. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to keep tabs on the veteran blueliner's status, as his lack of offensive production -- two assists in 22 games this campaign -- keeps him from being a viable option in season-long and daily formats.

